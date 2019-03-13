6 records Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already broken in incredible start as Manchester United manager

What more has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got to do to be made permanent Manchester United manager after this incredible spell as interim boss at Old Trafford?

The Norwegian tactician was already a Red Devils legend from his playing days with the club, and he looks like having the makings of a legendary manager as well after a record-breaking start.

It may now only be a matter of days before United confirm Solskjaer as their next manager on a permanent basis, with the Daily Mirror reporting they could make the announcement over the international break coming up.

Just to sum up how much Ole deserves it, here are six remarkable records he’s already broken in his brief MUFC career so far…

Best start of any Manchester United manager ever

With six wins from his first six games in charge, Solskjaer made the best start of any Manchester United manager in the club’s rich history.

The previous record was five held by the legendary Sir Matt Busby, but that record now belongs to the baby-faced assassin. He certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Best start to a Premier League job

See the tweet below…

?? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record as @ManUtd manager in the @PremierLeague: ? 10 Games

? 8 Wins

? 2 Draws

? 0 Defeats ? 26 Goals Scored

? 6 Goals Conceded

? 6 Clean Sheets ? First PL manager to record 25 points from their first 10 games. ? 'Ole's at the wheel…' pic.twitter.com/qf75Pju1QP — SPORF (@Sporf) February 24, 2019

Eight away wins in a row for first time in Manchester United’s history

You wouldn’t have expected this, but, yes, really, United have won eight away games in a row for the first time ever, and it’s all thanks to Solskjaer.

8 – @ManUtd have won eight consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history. Fearless. #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/GLTVITyIvA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

And not content with eight, he made it nine with THAT win at Paris Saint-Germain before it ended with the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal at the weekend.

Here’s the historic run in full:

Cardiff 1-5 Manchester United

Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United

Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Leicester 0-1 Manchester United

Fulham 0-3 Manchester United

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United

PSG 1-3 Manchester United

So yeah, that’s nine away wins on the bounce, 23 goals scored, four conceded, and with victories picked up away to the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG, so hardly routine trips, we think you’ll agree.

First team to win a Champions League tie after losing by 2-0 or more in first leg at home

And while we’re on that win at PSG, you probably already know that’s the first time in Champions League history a team as gone through a knockout tie after losing by 2-0 or more in the first leg at home.

United were being largely written off after a convincing first leg win for PSG at Old Trafford, but stunned the French champions in the Parc des Princes with early goals from Romelu Lukaku and – whisper it – a bit of a lucky penalty in the closing stages from Marcus Rashford.

Blooding Manchester United’s youngest ever player in European competition

You can’t say he doesn’t get what comes with the job, as he made Mason Greenwood the youngest Man Utd player to appear in Europe for the club.

And that faith in youth has also extended to opportunities for the likes of Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes in recent times.

At 17 years, 5 months and 5 days Mason Greenwood becomes the youngest ever #mufc player to feature in European competition… #youth #MUAcademy — The MUFC Academy ? (@mrmujac) March 6, 2019

First Norwegian to win Premier League Manager of the Month

Okay, so maybe not too much competition here as there’s only been one other Norwegian manager in Premier League history – Egil Olsen, who had less than a year in charge of Wimbledon between 1999 and 2000.

Still, a record is a record – bravo, Ole!