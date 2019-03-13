Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing a spending spree, the Norwegian has told the United board that he’d like to sign four players this summer.

According to the Metro, Solskjaer would like to strengthen in four positions come the summer. The United hierarchy have involved Solskjaer in plans for next seasons since his appointment in late December, the Red Devils may be plotting for quite the splash in the summer.

The Metro understands that Solskjaer identified right-back, left-back, right wing and attacking midfield as positions that the team need to strengthen in, the Norwegian pointed this out to the board in an informal meeting at their London office in February.

The full-back areas will be the ones that the club need to pay the most attention to this summer, United right-backs Antonio Valencia and Mateo Darmian look destined to leave this summer and Ashley Young isn’t getting any younger.

It feels like it’s time for United to sign a world class right-back, whoever it may be will then be pushed by Young and youngster Diogo Dalot.

It would be a massive gamble for United to go into next season with Young as first-choice right-back with his only understudy being a still relatively inexperienced Dalot.

Cover at left-back would also be helpful given the injury troubles that Luke Shaw has faced in the past.

In attack, United have been crying out for a right-winger for years and this could be the position that the Red Devils put the most money towards.

Signing an attacking midfielder isn’t a pressing issue, Paul Pogba is currently flourishing in an advanced midfield role and Solskjaer also has the ability to call on Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard should it be needed.

United can’t afford to slip up in the run-in to the end of the season, the Red Devils are battling Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham for a place in the top four.

With only two spots up for grabs, should any of these sides take their foot off the gas for just one game – they could severely damage their chances of securing Champions League football for next season.