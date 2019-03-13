Tuchel responds to transfer rumours linking PSG duo Mbappe and Neymar to Real Madrid

Paris Saint Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has laughed off suggestions that Real Madrid are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe and Neymar this summer.

According to Metro Sport, Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified both men as transfer targets, responding to reporters on Monday when asked which player he would prefer to sign out of the two: “I’d take them both.”

Zinedine Zidane has just been re-appointed as permanent manager at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has reportedly been promised a war chest to reinforce the current squad when the transfer market reopens.

As per Metro Sport, Perez believes that Zidane’s influence could help lure Mbappe to Madrid, as he also stated: “Zidane is French, so with Mbappe he could do something, no?”

PSG head coach Tuchel has responded to the comments made by Perez by admitting that interest from top clubs for the Ligue 1 giant’s best players is ‘normal’.

“It’s normal, everyone wants to play with Neymar, Kylian, Marquinhos and [Marco] Verratti,” Tuchel began – as Metro Sport reports. “These are players of the highest level they are our players, and that’s the most important thing.”

Mbappe has been in sensational form for PSG this season, scoring 30 goals in 32 matches across all competitions to continue his meteoric rise to the top of the game.

The French World Cup winner might be interested in a new challenge though, especially in the wake of yet another early Champions League exit for the Parisians this year, this time at the hands of Manchester United.

The same could be said for Neymar, who has been sidelined with a metatarsal injury since January. The 27-year-old was enjoying a strong season with PSG before he was ruled out, but it could also be argued that his stock has fallen somewhat since he left Barcelona in 2017.

If he were to swap the Parc des Princes for the Bernabeu it would ensure his hero status at the Camp Nou would be forgotten, but it could be the perfect destination for him to finally reach his goal of becoming the world’s best player.