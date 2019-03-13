Video: Allegri produces best first touch you’ll ever see during Juventus CL triumph over Atletico

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri showed his class with an outstanding moment of skill on the touchline as his side progressed in Europe.

The Old Lady faced off against Atletico Madrid in Turin on Tuesday night, with the unenviable task of overturning a 2-0 deficit in their last-16 Champions League tie.

The stage was set for Cristiano Ronaldo to save the day and he duly obliged, hitting a hat-trick to ensure that Juve won 3-0 on the night to secure a 3-2 aggregate win and qualify for the quarterfinals of this year’s competition.

E’ FINITA! AMICI, E’ FINITA!

La Juve ha completato la rimonta con una partita STRAORDINARIA! Tripletta di @Cristiano, grandissima prova di squadra e siamo ai quarti!

????????

COMEBACK… COMPLETE!#JuveAtleti

3??- 0??#UCL pic.twitter.com/9zSi6GUdpC — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 12, 2019

Allegri even joined in the action for a brief moment when an aerial ball flew out of play, producing the best first touch you’ll ever see to pass the ball back to a Juve player.

The Italian boss personifies the old phrase ‘class is permanent’ and he will now surely be hopeful of finally ending his and the club’s wait for European glory come May.

