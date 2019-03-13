Video: fan hilariously falls over whist returning ball during Sheffield United’s 2-0 win vs Brentford

A Sheffield United fan had a moment to forget during the Blades’ 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday night, as he hilariously fell over whilst trying to return the ball after it had gone into the stands.

United won the game by two goals to nil thanks to strikes from Oliver Norwood and David McGoldrick, as Chris Wilder’s side continued their march towards potential promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile at Bramall Lane pic.twitter.com/KL3sSEKz8Y — Michael (@KenBoon79) March 12, 2019

It was a good night all round for United, however one fan of the club had an embarrassing moment during the game, as he fell over whilst attempting to return the ball after it had gone out for a Brentford throw in.

Hilarious scenes, we have to say!