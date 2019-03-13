Video: Luton Town defender Sonny Bradley puts Premier League stars to shame with hilarious reaction to being pushed at Bradford

Luton Town centre-back Sonny Bradley responded theatrically to a push from a Bradford player during a 1-0 win for his side on Tuesday night.

The Hatters secured a 1-0 win at the Northern Commercials Stadium thanks to a first-half goal from Jack Stacey, extending their lead at the top of League One to five points.

The match will probably be most fondly remembered for an incident involving Bradley and Bradford’s Lewis O’Brien when the latter shoved the former in the penalty area after play had been stopped by the referee.

Bradley put Premier League stars to shame with his reaction, opting to act as though he had been stunned instead of rolling around on the floor clutching his face like many footballers at the elite level would probably have done in his shoes.

The Luton defender staggered back with a hilarious shocked look on his face, which earned him plenty of praise on social media.

Check out Bradley’s impressive acting chops below, via Twitter.