Video: Juventus stadium erupted with “SIIIIII” chants in spine-tingling moment after Ronaldo completed Champions League hat-trick

Juventus supporters inside the Allianz Stadium went wild in the stands after Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot during a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

The Italian giants were 2-0 down on aggregate heading into the second leg of their last 16 tie against Atletico, but Ronaldo levelled the scores in Turin with two brilliant headers before the hour mark.

After Juventus were awarded a late penalty the stage was set for Ronaldo to complete his hat-trick and he duly obliged, sending Jan Oblak the wrong way with a pinpoint strike from 12 yards.

The Juve stadium erupted with “SIIIIIII” chants as Ronaldo performed his trademark celebration, in a spine-tingling moment between the home faithful and their team’s talismanic superstar.

Juventus will now surely fancy their chances of winning a first European Cup since 1996 after advancing to the quarterfinals, with Ronaldo spearheading their charge as he seeks his fourth successive triumph in the competition.

Check out the amazing goosebump-inducing scenes below, via Twitter.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man… Cristiano Ronaldo buries the penalty to complete his hat-trick and the Juventus turnaround ? He was never missing! pic.twitter.com/xDPhcQXsxq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019