Virgil van Dijk shows he’s on another level as Liverpool star becomes first player in the CL to do this in 2018/19

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has shown he’s the absolute G.O.A.T of centre-backs at the moment with a hugely impressive stat from today’s game against Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international has, according to Squawka, become the first central defender to score and assist in the same game in the Champions League this season, having headed in for 2-1 after setting up Sadio Mane’s opener for the Reds in the first half.

Virgil Van Dijk is the first centre-back to both score and assist a goal in a single #UCL game this season. Get yourself a centre-back that can do both. ???? pic.twitter.com/Jmi5MD6gi5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2019

Whatever Liverpool paid Southampton for Van Dijk, it’s starting to look like an absolute bargain as he truly becomes a world class performer and leader in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

After a 0-0 draw against Bayern in the first leg of this tie at Anfield, this was anyone’s game at the Allianz Arena tonight.

However, Van Dijk’s quality looks to have seen Liverpool through to the Champions League quarter-finals with a brilliant result against one of the top teams in Europe for much of the last decade.