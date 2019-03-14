Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly instructed Manchester United to put themselves in the running for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international has been linked with a whole host of top clubs in recent months as he comes towards the end of his contract with PSG.

One of the finest midfielders in Europe on his day, Rabiot certainly looks a potential bargain as a free agent, and it could be that he’ll be heading to the Premier League next.

Where that will be, however, remains to be seen as Man Utd try to hijack his potential moves to the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, according to the Sun.

The report claims Solskjaer would be keen on replacing the likes of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, with Rabiot’s name coming up as a target.

The piece claims, however, that the 23-year-old has already held talks with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, so it could be a big job to persuade him to come to Old Trafford.

One imagines whoever wins the race for the top four this season will likely be in the strongest position to sign Rabiot, with four teams battling for two of the Champions League spots right now.

Chelsea could do with Rabiot after a recent dip in form from Jorginho, while loan signing Mateo Kovacic has not been particularly convincing.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are losing Aaron Ramsey and could urgently do with a signing like this to fill the void left by his departure.