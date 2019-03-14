“I love this game” – These Arsenal fans thrilled with Unai Emery selection for crucial Europa League tie

Arsenal fans are mostly reacting very positively to the team news tonight as Gunners boss Unai Emery has named a pretty similar side to the one that beat Manchester United at the weekend.

Crucially, that means an attack-minded XI with Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all in together.

The only changes come in goal, with Emery continuing his policy of using Petr Cech over Bend Leno in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, there is also a change in defence as Shkodran Mustafi replaces the suspended Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who got sent off in the first leg defeat against Rennes.

Arsenal are 3-1 down on aggregate and will need to approach this game with all guns blazing if they are to have any hope of getting the 2-0 scoreline that is the bare minimum required to go through to the next round.

No wonder fans are glad to see Emery name attack-minded midfielders like Ramsey and Ozil together, along with two deadly strikers in Aubameyang and Lacazette…

XHAKA RAMBO OZIL LACA, I LOVE THIS GAME — NUMERO 10 (@Youssx2) March 14, 2019

Laca, Auba, Ozil, and Ramsey playing together again. Oh my god, yes. — Frosty (@AFCFrost) March 14, 2019

Seeing Auba,Ozil,Laca and Ramsey in the starting 11… pic.twitter.com/4dEvUyyBxk — Biscuit Oliva?? (@FriedRiceJim) March 14, 2019

Ramsey Ozil Laca Auba starts again! — Ilham B. Simatupang (@Ilhamtara) March 14, 2019

OZIL

PIERRE

LACAZETTE Rennes after seeing what we did to United with this line up pic.twitter.com/wFSZniOPRU — Bree Mo'ngina (@beebree0) March 14, 2019

Ramsey Ozil Laca and Auba!? We gotta win ???? https://t.co/V5cSk0Di0c — ?*! David *? ++? (@escamilla24) March 14, 2019