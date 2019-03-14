“Oozes quality” – Arsenal star receives huge praise from these fans after making statement vs Rennes

Arsenal fans are loving the performance of Ainsley Maitland-Niles tonight as the wing-back puts in perhaps his best performance yet in a Gunners shirt.

The England youngster looks a real talent and has long been on the fringes of the Arsenal first-team before becoming more of a regular since Hector Bellerin’s injury.

In fairness to him, he’s taken his opportunity with both hands and shown real improvement under Unai Emery, and he’s really impressed many Arsenal fans on Twitter with the way he’s played against Rennes.

Maitland-Niles scored early on to make it 2-0, finishing off a fine move with a well-placed header, and he’s been solid and reliable in defence all evening as Rennes have done their best to try and get back in the game.

The 21-year-old looks one of many promising academy players coming through at the Emirates Stadium at the moment alongside the likes of Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, and it’s no wonder fans are loving seeing this local lad come through…

