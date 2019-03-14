Arsenal are reportedly up against Manchester City in a possible transfer battle over in-form Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

The 23-year-old is described as having had a ‘fantastic’ season in Portugal by Spanish news outlet Sport, who also state the potential arrival of former Roma chief Monchi as a director at Arsenal could help them win the race for his signature.

They claim Monchi is a long-time admirer of Grimaldo, who started out in Barcelona’s B team before making his breakthrough at Benfica.

After continuing to improve with the Lisbon outfit, the Spain Under-21 international could now get himself a big move this summer, with the Premier League seemingly looking like a probable destination for him.

The Gunners could do with Grimaldo as an upgrade on the likes of Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, while City’s interest also makes sense as Benjamin Mendy has not contributed a huge amount since he joined the club, apart from an admittedly superb Twitter game.

Arsenal will hope they can bring in Monchi and gain that crucial edge in the transfer market from one of the best in the business.