The next Jadon Sancho? Arsenal ace lined up for Bundesliga transfer

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka is reportedly being targeted by Bundesliga clubs in what is being described as a Jadon Sancho-style transfer.

This is according to the Sun, who claim the highly-rated 17-year-old attacker is admired by a number of sides in the German top flight, though they don’t name any specific names.

Saka certainly looks a huge prospect at the Emirates Stadium, and has already come close to the first-team this season in the Europa League, and even managed one appearance in the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund starlet Sancho has seemingly inspired English youngsters to move abroad, with Arsenal pair Reiss Nelson moving on loan to Hoffenheim, while Emile Smith Rowe is also on loan at RB Leipzig.

It remains to be seen if Saka could be the next to make a similar move, though the worrying thing from an Arsenal point of view is that the Sun suggest this could be a permanent transfer rather than a loan.

They point to the teenager’s contract situation as having put clubs on alert for a possible deal.