Video: Aubameyang makes it 3-0 to Arsenal and produces amazing celebration

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored to make it 3-0 to Arsenal against Rennes, but this is all about his celebration with a mask.

Watch the Aubameyang goal video below as the Gunners forward taps in after a flowing move to surely kill this tie and then produces a Black Panther mask to celebrate.

Aubameyang notably pulled out a mask sometimes when celebrating goals in his Borussia Dortmund days, and it’s great to see something different like this on the football pitch.

Even better for the fact that it’ll make your Dad furious. Lovely stuff.