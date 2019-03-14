Good news for Manchester United as club ready to accept reduced fee of £102m for major transfer

Manchester United could reportedly have a chance of sealing the transfer of Gareth Bale for a slightly less ridiculous price this summer.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid would likely accept a fee closer to £102million, despite talk that it could cost much more than that.

It’s previously been claimed by Don Balon that Bale himself is eager to move to Old Trafford over any other club, but that Real would ask for £128m to let him go.

Still, the Red Devils may still be able to land the Wales international for something closer to his value, and could perhaps also be given some cause for optimism of lowering that fee even more after this development.

While Bale looks a little past his best, there’s every chance that a move back to the Premier League could be just what he needs to get his career back on track.

The 29-year-old was superb in his time at Tottenham and seems an ideal fit for Man Utd as an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

Don Balon have also suggested United considered offering Sanchez for Bale in a swap deal, though this is thought to be highly unlikely to work.