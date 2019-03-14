Maurizio Sarri names the one team he wants Chelsea to avoid in the Europa League draw

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has named the one team he wants to avoid in the next round of the Europa League – his old club Napoli.

Sarri left Napoli for Chelsea last summer after doing hugely impressive work at the Serie A giants to earn himself his big move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after his Blues side thrashed Dynamo Kiev tonight, Sarri now admits he’d like to avoid coming up against Napoli next as he says he would find it difficult, according to Chelsea’s official Twitter feed.

Sarri says he would rather avoid former club Napoli in the next round and see them in the final instead, because it means we get to the final, and they do too. He admits it would be very difficult to play against them.#DYNCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 14, 2019

The Italian tactician also seems to be eyeing up a dream final against his former employers, which would certainly make for great entertainment.

Chelsea fans will just be delighted with the nature of their victory tonight, with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi in great form in Ukraine.

If CFC continue to play like this, they can surely beat anyone in the Europa League, even if someone like Napoli would surely not roll over like quite Dynamo Kiev did, particularly in the second leg tonight.