“Nothing short of disgusting” – These Chelsea fans furious about one absent name vs Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea FC
Chelsea fans perhaps have a right to be pretty frustrated with manager Maurizio Sarri right now as he names another rather conservative team for tonight’s Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev.

The Blues are, let’s face it, almost certainly through after winning the first leg of this tie 3-0 at Stamford Bridge against a side that is clearly quite inferior to them in every area.

Anything can happen in football and some incredible comebacks in the Champions League recently show that nothing can be taken for granted.

But this could also be quite reasonably justified in blooding some youth tonight – or at the very least naming them in the squad.

Many Chelsea fans are taking issue with the fact that promising young midfielder Ethan Ampadu isn’t even on the bench tonight.

This also comes, as noted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella, just after Sarri talked up Ampadu when facing continuous questions about his use of another youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

What a mess, and it’s fair to say this lot are making their feelings known…

