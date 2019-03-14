Chelsea fans perhaps have a right to be pretty frustrated with manager Maurizio Sarri right now as he names another rather conservative team for tonight’s Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev.

The Blues are, let’s face it, almost certainly through after winning the first leg of this tie 3-0 at Stamford Bridge against a side that is clearly quite inferior to them in every area.

Anything can happen in football and some incredible comebacks in the Champions League recently show that nothing can be taken for granted.

But this could also be quite reasonably justified in blooding some youth tonight – or at the very least naming them in the squad.

Many Chelsea fans are taking issue with the fact that promising young midfielder Ethan Ampadu isn’t even on the bench tonight.

This also comes, as noted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella, just after Sarri talked up Ampadu when facing continuous questions about his use of another youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

What a mess, and it’s fair to say this lot are making their feelings known…

And no Ampadu is nothing short of DISGUSTING — Tom Birkert (@Tombirkert) March 14, 2019

Ampadu should have been allowed to go on loan in January. Pointless waste of development time. Far too good to not even be in the squad, regardless of age. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) March 14, 2019

Hold on no Ampadu…… — Frankie G (@FrankieG1985) March 14, 2019

As expected, #Hazard among the substitutes on the #cfc bench. No #Ampadu in the squad even though team boast 3-0 lead from the first leg. — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) March 14, 2019

Very happy with the XI overall but I find this funny… Sarri got mad in his press conference yesterday because of another Hudson-Odoi question. He asked why don’t we talk about Ampadu as much. Yet today he leaves Ampadu totally excluded… pic.twitter.com/lzfNPQyhJw — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 14, 2019

No Ampadu, not even on the bench ? https://t.co/ARfMCgJ7ay — Flip (@FlipCFC) March 14, 2019

Where’s Ampadu? Will end up playing more for Wales than us this season… — Al G (@BkBluesFan) March 14, 2019

I feel sorry for Ampadu — Archie Solomon (@Archie_solomon_) March 14, 2019

It’s heartbreaking to see how Sarri lets Ethan Ampadu wither away. — Ad Wojtkowiak (@adwojtkowiak) March 14, 2019