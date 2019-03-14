These Chelsea fans turn on Maurizio Sarri signing already by calling for this player to take his place

A number of Chelsea fans seem to have decided they’d rather have Olivier Giroud in their starting XI over Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine was only signed by Maurizio Sarri in January, with the Italian tactician perhaps understandably keen to strengthen up front and bring in a top class striker he knows well from their time together at Napoli.

Higuain was, however, left out in favour of Giroud tonight, and he’s responded by hitting a superb hat-trick away to Dynamo Kiev in a hugely impressive performance in the Europa League.

The France international has often divided opinion in his career, but there’s no doubting his record in his time at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Giroud achieved cult hero status at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems he’s heading for similar acclaim with Blues supporters, who are now saying he’s a better option than Higuain up front.

Surely Sarri won’t be listening to this lot, but should he…?

Giroud 3 goals, 1 assist. Should be starting over Higuain imo — ?Ra'¡d?????? ?? (@MesutsTouch) March 14, 2019

We need to be playing giroud every week and forget bout that higuain don — loading (@_d3zza) March 14, 2019

Giroud over higuain any day of the week #CFC — Adam Lester (@lester1006_) March 14, 2019

Giroud >>> Higuain ? — sanwo k. abiola (@Kemisanwo) March 14, 2019

GIROUD IN HIGUAIN OUT — . (@ALKEGYT) March 14, 2019

Giroud > Higuain You heard it here first.#cfc — El Dromedario ? (@pernollie) March 14, 2019

Do you know what is so mad about Giroud lol I don’t know why we got Higuain man – I really don’t. — mozé (@omozay) March 14, 2019