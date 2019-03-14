Club ready to offer £85m-plus-player for double Chelsea transfer raid

Chelsea transfer news emerging from Spain today could be a bit of a worry for Blues fans as there’s yet more talk about both Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues have had to put up with Hazard speculation for what seems like an eternity by now, and yesterday Don Balon also linked his team-mate Kante with Real Madrid.

That talk is now intensifying as another report from Don Balon now states Real Madrid could up the ante by including Marco Asensio in any deal for the Chelsea pair.

More specifically, the report states Real are ready to try an offer of £85million in cash along with Asensio moving to Chelsea in the hope of landing two of their top targets.

It remains to be seen if CFC would realistically accept this, as it would mean losing two of their most important players, whilst not quite bringing in enough cash to spend on the calibre of player needed to replace them.

And as for Asensio, while the Spain international has long looked an exciting young talent, his career has stalled somewhat this season and he would surely be seen as too much of a gamble to fill the boots of someone like Hazard.

Let’s see if Chelsea could really consider accepting such a proposal, meanwhile, we make our case here for the reportedly want-away Antoine Griezmann being ideal for Chelsea.

Another Don Balon report has claimed Griezmann has become frustrated with life at Atletico, and if so, it’s hard to think of a better potential Hazard replacement for Chelsea.