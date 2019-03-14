Cristiano Ronaldo risks Champions League suspension after celebration in Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly face a suspension for his celebration after Juventus secured a win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese superstar scored a hat-trick to turn the last-16 Champions League tie around as the Bianconeri advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

While his brilliance on the pitch made the headlines, the video below shows Ronaldo mocking the gesture that Atleti boss Diego Simeone made in the first leg, for which he received a fine.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, while the Juventus forward now risks the same disciplinary action for making the same gesture, it’s added that if UEFA deem it to be with the intention of mocking the Atletico Madrid fans, it could lead to a suspension too.

That would seem harsh as it doesn’t appear as though Ronaldo is aiming it towards them, and so it’s surely likely that he will be hit with a fine, with BBC Sport noting that Simeone was forced to pay €20,000 but escaped a touchline ban.

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals is made on Friday morning, and Juventus will undoubtedly now hope that their talisman will be available to feature as they seemingly face an anxious wait on the ruling from the governing body.

It’s an unsavoury gesture in truth, but given the circumstances and the fact that he didn’t appear to be directly aiming it at Atleti fans to antagonise them, Ronaldo will hope that it’s just a fine if anything at all.