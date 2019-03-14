Done deal: Real Madrid confirm first Zidane signing since return, touted €50m clause

Real Madrid have officially confirmed the signing of Eder Militao from Porto, with the 21-year-old penning a deal until June 2025.

As confirmed in their official statement, Los Blancos have agreed a deal with Porto and on personal terms to sign the versatile defender.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested by Marca that Militao’s current clause is set at €50m, and so it would appear as though Real Madrid’s spending after Zinedine Zidane’s return was confirmed earlier this week is already well underway.

Militao has impressed this season, making 34 appearances for the Portuguese giants in what is his first year in Europe after moving from Sao Paulo last August.

In those appearances, he’s also managed to score three goals and provide two assists, while he has also been known to play at right-back or as a defensive midfielder which will arguably be crucial to Zidane too in order to cover potential injuries.

Nevertheless, at 21, he is clearly a signing for the long-term future as Real Madrid begin to now rebuild after what has been a disastrous campaign.

Eliminated from the Copa del Rey and Champions League this month, coupled with the fact that they’re 12 points adrift of rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table, they’ve arguably seen a cycle end this year.

Add to the mix that they’ve failed to sufficiently replace Cristiano Ronaldo and both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari have lost their jobs, they will want to quickly put the disappointment of this campaign behind them.

Bringing Zidane back after his first trophy-laden spell at the Bernabeu was the first step to doing that, and now it seems as though the hierarchy are wasting little time in bolstering the squad as they look to potentially oversee an overhaul this summer and replace several stalwarts to open up a new cycle of success.