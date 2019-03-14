Zinedine Zidane tells Real Madrid to sign Liverpool transfer target

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly asked his club for the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir this summer.

The France international has been superb in his time in Ligue 1, fast becoming regarded as one of the best in Europe in his position and also a player capable of filling in in a variety of attacking roles.

It makes sense that Zidane would be a fan of his fellow Frenchman, particularly as his Madrid side look in need of signings like this for next season.

The Daily Record claim the returning Los Blancos boss has made Fekir part of his plans, which could end up being bad news for Liverpool.

Their report notes that the Reds came close to signing the 25-year-old last summer before the deal collapsed, though he has continued to be linked with the club this season.

Calciomercato stated he was still on their radar a couple of months ago, and it could make sense that they’d still be interested after the dip in form suffered by both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino this season.

Still, it could now be that Real will be favourites for Fekir as Zidane is sure to be given plenty of license to rebuild this struggling Madrid squad in the summer.