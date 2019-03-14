Video: Olivier Giroud scores again after great play by Chelsea duo in the build-up

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has another goal tonight, making it 2-0 to the Blues away to Dynamo Kiev as they cruise into the next round of the Europa League.

The France international finished well from a fine team move in which Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcos Alonso both did superbly.

Watch the Giroud goal video above as Chelsea rip through Kiev thanks to good passing by Loftus-Cheek and a wicked final ball from Alonso.

Chelsea are now 5-0 up on aggregate in what has been an extremely one-sided tie.