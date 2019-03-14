Video: Olivier Giroud completes hat trick as Chelsea run riot against Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea have gone 4-0 up against Dynamo Kiev and 7-0 up on aggregate thanks to a superb hat-trick from Olivier Giroud.

See below for the latest of Giroud’s goals as he heads in from Willian’s cross from a free-kick.

The France international has been superb for Chelsea in the Europa League, even if it is a lower standard of competition.

It’s a useful option for Maurizio Sarri to be able to rest Gonzalo Higuain and call on such an experienced and dangerous finisher like Giroud, who’s really shown his value to this squad tonight.