Great news for Man Utd: Influential ace going nowhere, touted change of heart

After cutting an unhappy figure under Jose Mourinho, it’s reported that Paul Pogba now has no desire to leave Man Utd this summer.

As noted by The Guardian earlier in the season, the French international even publicly conceded that he wasn’t happy, and that was having an adverse affect on his form.

However, after struggling under Mourinho both in terms of showcasing his best and lacking confidence in his play, he has been transformed under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since the Norwegian tactician took charge, Pogba has bagged eight goals and six assists in 13 Premier League games, helping Man Utd emerge as a genuine contender for a top-four finish again.

With that in mind, The Sun now report that Pogba has changed his mind on his future and has informed the Red Devils that he has no intention of leaving Old Trafford this summer.

It’s added that the World Cup winner was eager to force an exit earlier this season due to his troubles with Mourinho, but after talks with Solskjaer in recent weeks, he has made it clear that he plans on staying at United.

That will be a massive boost for all concerned at Man Utd, as Pogba is undoubtedly a leading figure and in a class of his own when at his best, and the Premier League giants need to keep hold of players like that to continue to compete for major honours moving forward.

Further, it should also reflect well on Solskjaer given the job that he has done thus far, not only in terms of improving results, but also with regards to building a positive atmosphere at the club and ultimately creating a winning environment which players like Pogba want to remain a part of as he continues to flourish.