Chelsea must pounce as World Cup winner ideal to replace Eden Hazard wants transfer away following Champions League woes

Chelsea may want to take note of transfer gossip emerging from Spain today as it’s claimed Antoine Griezmann wants out of Atletico Madrid.

Dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus this week, it’s not been the best season for Griezmann at Atletico, and Don Balon claim he’s had enough and wants a big move to a club who play more ambitious football.

Chelsea are not mentioned in the piece as being interested in the France international, but one imagines there may be some links in the near future due as several teams will surely queue up for such a top class player if he tries to engineer a move.

As well as that, the Blues have an obvious need for Griezmann amid doubts over Eden Hazard’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international is another world class attacking player, similar in style to Griezmann, but he is approaching the final year of his contract and the Telegraph are among the sources talking up a likely £100million transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Don Balon claim Griezmann is keen on a move to a truly elite side that can win the Champions League, though the piece goes on to state that moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid currently look unlikely.

This could present an opportunity to Chelsea, though Maurizio Sarri surely has to guide them to Europe’s top table next season first, either by finishing in the top four – difficult, but still possible – or by winning the Europa League.

This shouldn’t be beyond an ambitious club like the west Londoners, but it will certainly take some good work by their current squad between now and the end of the season.

As noted by Don Balon, Griezmann is on the lookout for more attacking football, and he may well find the style of Sarri’s Chelsea actually suits his game perfectly, even if they’re not in the same league as the likes of Real and Barca.

If it becomes clear Hazard is leaving and Griezmann also wants a move, Chelsea simply have to do all they can to put themselves at the front of the queue.