Video: Arsenal transfer target scores long-range screamer for Benfica in Europa League win

Fresh off being linked with a transfer to Arsenal, Alejandro Grimaldo has scored a real worldie for Benfica in tonight’s Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Watch the strike below as the young Spaniard absolutely leathers this ball with the sweetest of left-footed efforts from outside the box, right into the top corner.

Sport have claimed the Gunners are among the clubs chasing Grimaldo this summer, along with Premier League rivals Manchester City.

They suggest, however, that Unai Emery’s side could well get an edge in this deal as they’re linked with former Roma chief Monchi, who they claim is also a long-time admirer of the player.

With goals like this, it’s no wonder he’s so in-demand…