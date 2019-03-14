Bid prepared: Real Madrid in London to open Eden Hazard transfer talks with Chelsea

Real Madrid have reportedly been in London to open transfer talks with Chelsea over a £70million move for Eden Hazard this summer.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu as he runs down his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard’s current deal will be in its final year next season, putting Chelsea in a worrying position as Real Madrid seemingly now step up their interest.

According to the Sun, the Spanish giants are showing their intent by travelling to London for initial discussions over Hazard as they prepare an opening offer of £70m for the 28-year-old.

Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer and are yet to really replace him, with Hazard perhaps ideal to come in and play that role in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The French tactician will surely be bringing about a major overhaul at the club this summer after returning to the job after ten months away.

Hazard would be an ideal signing to start with, though, as the Sun note, a £70m offer is unlikely to be enough to persuade Chelsea to sell, even with the player’s contract situation being what it is.