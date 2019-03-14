Video: Giroud turns provider as Hudson-Odoi scores quality fifth Chelsea goal

Chelsea are running riot away to Dynamo Kiev, with young forward Callum Hudson-Odoi getting in on the act.

Watch the goal video below as the England youth international finishes calmly after being played in superbly by Olivier Giroud.

Perhaps content with the three goals tonight, the Frenchman turned provider here with a perfectly-weighted through-ball to Hudson-Odoi, who made no mistake with the finish.

Chelsea will surely have tougher tests ahead in the Europa League after an absolute walkover in this tie.