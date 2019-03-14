Fee agreed: Manchester United CLEARED to sign superstar for €120million

Manchester United can reportedly seal the transfer of Joao Felix if they meet Benfica’s demands and pay his €120million release clause.

The Portuguese wonderkid has taken Europe by storm this season, looking one of the most exciting talents in the game and surely heading for a big career.

Felix already looks likely to make a big move this summer as Corriere dello Sport link him with the likes of Man Utd, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, that report claims United are eager to get this move done quickly, so could be set to fork out big money on this immensely talented 19-year-old.

There’s no doubt Felix would be an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez right now, and MUFC will be eager to ensure they get him ahead of their rivals.

United have been watching the young attacker for some time now, with Sport Witness reporting a few weeks ago on how they’d heavily scouted the player.

With attacking players clearly a priority for the Red Devils this summer, it’s also recently been claimed by the Independent that Philippe Coutinho and Jadon Sancho are also among the club’s top targets.