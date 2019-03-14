Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Jordan Henderson’s injury setback isn’t too serious after he was forced off in the win over Bayern Munich.



The Reds captain lasted just 13 minutes after he appeared to suffer an ankle injury following a coming together with James Rodriguez.

After initially trying to play on, he was eventually replaced by Fabinho, leaving concern over the extent of the problem ahead of a decisive part of the season.

Klopp discussed the injury after the game, and although further scans and tests will undoubtedly be carried out to determine how long Henderson could be out for, the German tactician was relatively confident that it isn’t too serious.

“It’s a big night with a little shadow that is Hendo’s twisted ankle,” Klopp said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “It’s Hendo, so he’s a hard one, but we have to see, of course. It looks hopefully not that serious but for tonight we had to change.

“That’s always a bad sign for a game, when you have to change early. We trained with him there in that position – we wanted to, not to rest Fabinho, but we wanted to bring in fresh legs and Hendo had fresh legs but unfortunately that didn’t help with the ankle.”

Liverpool face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and so it would appear as though Henderson is now a doubt for that game.

Fortunately, that’s followed by the international break and so that could give him time to recover as the Merseyside giants will then be fully focused on the Premier League title run-in as well as trying to go one step further than last season in the Champions League.

Henderson’s injury blow didn’t knock them out of their stride on the night though, as they secured a 3-1 win over the Bundesliga champions to advance to the quarter-finals and so perhaps Klopp will be confident in the likes of Fabinho to step in if necessary.