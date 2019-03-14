Juventus eye ambitious swap deal for €130m-rated ace to complete raid on rivals

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Inter striker Mauro Icardi, and are willing to include Paulo Dybala in a possible swap deal with their bitter rivals.

Icardi is expected to leave the San Siro this summer, as after being stripped of the Inter captaincy last month, he hasn’t featured in the last seven games across all competitions with a knee injury cited as the official reason.

Given the 26-year-old Argentine international has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe though, scoring 122 goals in 210 games since joining Inter in 2013, it would come as no surprise if there was plenty of interest in signing him this summer.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are being linked with a shock raid on Inter for their former captain, and it’s suggested that the reigning Serie A champions could be willing to offer Dybala in exchange coupled with €20m which would take the value of their offer up to €130m in total.

Whether or not that’s enough to convince Inter to sell Icardi remains to be seen, but the idea of allowing him to move to a direct rival could also be an issue.

Nevertheless, getting Dybala in return would be huge for them, and so time will tell if a deal is negotiated this summer to see the two Argentines swap places.

That will arguably appeal less to Dybala though, as he’d essentially be going from the dominant side in Serie A who are looking for an eight consecutive Scudetto this season, and a genuine threat in the Champions League, to a club still struggling to cement themselves as a top-four side in Italy.

Whether or not that scuppers a deal remains to be seen, but Juventus appear set to try and sign Icardi this summer to bolster their attacking options further.