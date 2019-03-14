Video: Arsenal star lucky to escape red card with nasty tackle

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette can probably count himself lucky here for not getting a red card for this nasty two-footed challenge.

The France international went in very hard when there wasn’t really any need to, but only received a yellow card.

Arsenal could definitely do without losing another player after a red card for Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the first leg of this tie, which they lost 3-1.

The Gunners raced into an early 2-0 lead here so now lead on away goals, but must not get complacent or lose their heads.