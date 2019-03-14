Liverpool transfer talks reach advanced stage until Zinedine Zidane intervention

Liverpool had reportedly been in advanced talks over a transfer swoop for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas until Zinedine Zidane’s return as manager.

According to Don Balon, the Reds had been keen to sign Navas as a backup for Alisson, due to Jurgen Klopp needing better rotation options than Simon Mignolet, or the out-on-loan Loris Karius.

Zidane is said by Don Balon to rate Navas very highly, having trusted him as his number one at the Bernabeu in his first spell in charge, before he left the club at the end of last season.

Since then, Thibaut Courtois was signed from Chelsea and has not had the most convincing first season with Real Madrid.

Don Balon claim Zidane would rather offload Courtois than Navas, which means any potential move to Liverpool now looks to be off the table.

This is a bit of a blow for LFC, though not necessarily one that should see Klopp lose too much sleep at night.

Alisson has been fairly reliable as number one this season and it’s hard to envisage too many situations that would see Mignolet having to play an extended run of games in the first-team.