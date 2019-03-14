Liverpool owner John W. Henry evidently enjoyed Virgil van Dijk’s performance against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night based on his tweet after the game.

The Dutchman was in fine form as he not only kept Robert Lewandowski quiet, but he also found the back of the net himself in a 3-1 win for the Merseyside giants at the Allianz Arena.

SEE MORE: Video: Ex-Liverpool star mobbed by delighted LFC fans after win over Bayern

After a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg, Liverpool comfortably advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as a result, and their defensive leader continues to shine across all competitions to establish himself as one of the best centre-halves in Europe.

Naturally, as soon as he starts adding trophies and major honours to his CV, that will make it all the more difficult for his detractors to question his standing in the game, but clearly Henry is full of admiration for Van Dijk already.

As seen in his tweet below, the Reds owner posted an image of another Twitter user’s post, where he claims that 75% of the earth is covered by water, and the other 25% is covered by Van Dijk.

That looks to be accurate this season as the 27-year-old has been in imperious form, but he’ll now have to continue that fine run at a crucial stage of the campaign to ensure that Liverpool have trophies to show for their efforts to repay the faith and investment shown by Henry.