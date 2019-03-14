Video: Maitland-Niles goal from brilliant Aubameyang assist already has Arsenal on the scoreline they need

Arsenal have done well to settle the nerves at the Emirates Stadium tonight by racing into a 2-0 lead against Rennes.

Watch the Ainsley Maitland-Niles goal video below as the young wing-back bursts into the box to head home after a quality move.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang first brilliantly keeps himself onside, deceiving the Rennes defence, before chipping in a great cross for Maitland-Niles.

Arsenal need to make sure they keep this level of performance up after losing 3-1 in the first leg of this tie, though they do currently lead on away goals.

You just never know with Arsenal, however, how far away an implosion is, so their fans will no doubt be keen for one or two more goals.