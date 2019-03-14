Barcelona consider €100m Manchester City star as potential transfer to replace Lionel Messi

Barcelona are reportedly planning for life without Lionel Messi as they look at a host of elite young attacking players who could one day replace him.

Among the names on their list is Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who would likely cost around €100million, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Sane is certainly up there with the best attacking players in Europe at the moment, of any age group.

There seems little doubt he could be a great fit for the style of football at Barcelona, having excelled under a similar system under Pep Guardiola at City.

The former Barcelona boss has very much brought that style of football to the Etihad Stadium, and largely made Sane a key part of that.

The Germany international perhaps has little need to think about leaving City as they look so dominant in the Premier League at the moment, and surely aren’t far away from being among the favourites to win the Champions League.

Still, Barca are not easy to say no too, and if there’s a big role like replacing Messi on offer, one imagines Sane could one day be tempted.

City fans will hope not, and they can perhaps rest easy for now as there are numerous other big names on Barcelona’s list, such as Jadon Sancho and Justin Kluivert, according to Don Balon.