Manchester United dealt injury blow for Wolves clash, could hand huge chance to wonderkid

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly suffered a foot injury that looks set to keep him out of this weekend’s FA Cup game against Wolves.

The Belgium international has been in superb form recently, scoring twice in the famous 3-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain, and could be a big loss for United for an important game in a competition that may represent United’s best hope of a trophy this season.

According to the Sun, he now looks set to miss this FA Cup game, but it’s not all doom and gloom as this could supposedly present an opportunity to wonderkid Mason Greenwood to get a look-in.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently gave the 17-year-old attacker his debut in the Champions League win at PSG, following his incredible form at youth level this season.

MUFC have a proud history of promoting from their academy and Greenwood seems one of the biggest talents to come through at the club in recent years.

It remains to be seen if he’ll definitely play a part, but fans would probably be pretty happy to see Lukaku sit this game out if it means an opportunity for Greenwood.

However, a more long-term absence from Lukaku would undoubtedly be a big worry for Solskjaer as he tries to get Man Utd into the top four.