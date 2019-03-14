Manchester United transfer target in trouble with club for liking Instagram post celebrating win at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly suspended midfielder Adrien Rabiot for liking an Instagram post by Manchester United legend Patrice Evra celebrating wildly after the Red Devils’ recent 3-1 Champions League win at the Parc des Princes.

According to L’Equipe, Rabiot is also in trouble with PSG for being seen out partying later that night as the saga surrounding his future takes another interesting turn.

The France international’s PSG contract is up in the summer, leaving him a free agent unless he signs a new deal, which looks pretty unlikely based on all this that’s been reported in L’Equipe.

As Rabiot nears what seems a certain exit from PSG, the Sun have also linked him as a transfer target for Man Utd, whose victory he hinted at celebrating as he enjoyed Evra’s video.

Could this be a slight hint that Old Trafford would be the 23-year-old’s favoured next destination?

If so, Rabiot would no doubt make a fine purchase for MUFC, who could do with more quality in the middle of the park after Fred’s struggles this season, while Marouane Fellaini recently left the club and Nemanja Matic isn’t getting any younger.