Video: Marcos Alonso goal from quality Hudson-Odoi assist makes it 3-0 to Chelsea

Marcos Alonso scored another goal for Chelsea just before half time as they go 3-0 up on the night and 6-0 up on aggregate against Dynamo Kiev.

The Blues are in absolute cruise control in this Europa League tie, and fans will be enjoying some exhibition football now from Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Watch the Alonso goal video clip above as Callum Hudson-Odoi does brilliantly to take down a long ball from N’Golo Kante before a quick one-two with Ross Barkley, before then laying on the final ball across goal for Alonso.

A superb goal and move and Chelsea can relax in the second half.