Video: Munir El Haddadi scores goal of the night for Sevilla vs Slavia Prague

Munir El Haddadi has scored surely the goal of the evening and perhaps the goal of the season in the Europa League for Sevilla against Slavia Prague.

Just watch the Munir goal video below as the former Barcelona man gets a perfect connection on a dipping ball to volley it into the back of the net from long range.

WHAT. A. STRIKE! ? Munir El Haddadi with a sensational volley for Sevilla! When you catch it perfectly on the laces ? pic.twitter.com/oZRSJnZ0EE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2019

This is a truly stunning effort from the 23-year-old, who has largely under-achieved since being rated as a real wonderkid in his early days at Barca.

Goals like this show what ability he has when he’s on his game – what a hit.