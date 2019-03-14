Menu

Paul Scholes reveals reason for shock Oldham exit after just seven games

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hasn’t made the most convincing start to his managerial career after announcing his departure from Oldham today.

The former England international only joined the club on the 11th of February, but has already left after a poor run of form in his seven games in charge.

Of those, Scholes won only one, drawing three and losing three, and he’s explained himself in a statement this evening after his exit was officially confirmed.

Journalist Simon Stone has Scholes’ quotes in a series of tweets below, as it sounds like the 44-year-old was not entirely satisfied with the setup at the League Two side.

Still, this will have to go down as pretty embarrassing for Scholes, who is held in such high regard from his immensely successful playing days at Old Trafford.

Man Utd fans would no doubt love to see their former hero do well in coaching, but it certainly seems that it’s proving harder than it looks for the outspoken former pundit.

Scholes has become well known for his opinionated analysis and straight-talking approach, particularly when it comes to his old club United.

However, as his former team-mate Gary Neville learned at Valencia, you don’t truly know how hard it can be to make such bold calls when it’s you in the dugout.

