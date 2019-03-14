Photo: Patrice Evra reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo said in WhatsApp chat prior to Juventus comeback

Patrice Evra has shared an image of his conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo prior to his heroics for Juventus against Atletico Madrid.

Staring elimination in the face, Juventus needed to produce a crucial response after falling to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fortunately for them, they signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer, and the Portuguese superstar didn’t disappoint when they needed him as he continues to score goals for fun in the Champions League.

Ronaldo bagged a world-class hat-trick in Turin on Tuesday night to secure Juve's passage to the quarter-final stage.

As seen in the image below, former Man Utd teammate Evra has now shared part of his WhatsApp chat with the 34-year-old prior to the game, where Ronaldo confidently suggests that Juventus will ‘smash them at home’, with Evra desperately pushing him to ensure that his old club go through.

The Bianconeri talisman didn’t fail in his objective, as that’s now 24 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances this season for the reigning Serie A champions, and it appears as though his confidence and self-belief are as high as ever.

Evra notes in his caption that Ronaldo’s words simply show how dedicated and determined he is to succeed, and congratulated him for delivering when the pressure was on yet again.

Regardless of preference for certain players, credit must be given where it’s due and Ronaldo certainly earned it this week with a decisive performance to keep Juventus in the hunt for Champions League glory this season.