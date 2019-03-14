Sergio Ramos has MAJOR wedding plans with big-name live performance

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos is reportedly leaving no expense spared for his wedding with Pilar Rubio this summer.
The Spaniard will tie the knot with his stunning partner on June 15 at a ceremony in Sevilla, while it’s reported that the celebrations will continue in his private estate after.
According to The Sun though, he has some big plans for entertainment as it’s suggested that either AC/DC or Aerosmith will perform at the afterparty.
Further, it’s suggested that a rule will be put in place to make sure everyone attending leaves their phones and cameras at the door to ensure that no one is left concerned about being filmed.
It sounds like it’s going to be a very lavish shin-dig, one that both the happy couple and those lucky enough to attend will undoubtedly remember.
