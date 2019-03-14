Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde contract “torn up” as permanent Manchester United deal edges closer

Manchester United look close to hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager after a hugely successful spell as interim boss.

The Norwegian tactician has made a record-breaking start at Old Trafford and surely deserves now to see off big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri for the job.

Still, it seems United have not yet formally offered Solskjaer the position, nor have they offered anything to his coaching staff such as assistant manager Mike Phelan.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who add that Solskjaer’s contract at Molde has been “torn up”, surely meaning some kind of agreement can’t be too far away.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed the 46-year-old was set to be announced as manager over the next international break, but it may be that things are still a little further than that from being finalised.

Fans will hope this can be settled as soon as possible as Man Utd surely also need to start planning for the summer transfer window and for next season after a largely disappointing campaign this term.