Video: Aubameyang gives Arsenal dream start with goal from superb team move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Arsenal a dream start against Rennes in the Europa League this evening with a goal in the first five minutes.

The Gunners still trail on aggregate, but need just one more goal to go through as long as the visitors do not grab one themselves.

Watch the Aubameyang goal video above as the Gabon international finishes well after a fine team move by Unai Emery’s side involving Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Aaron Ramsey.

It’s been a strong start by Arsenal, but will it be enough to make up for that dire first leg?