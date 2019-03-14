Video: Carlisle striker Hallam Hope scores cheeky goal after HIDING behind goalkeeper

Carlisle striker Hallam Hope scored with one of the cheekiest goals you’ll see ever sneaking up behind the goalkeeper as he prepared to boot the ball upfield.

As seen in the video below, the Notts County goalkeeper is busy telling his team to push up the pitch and puts the ball in front of himself ready for a long clearance.

Little does he know that Hope is lurking behind him the whole time, and he pulls off the cheeky goal by sneaking in ahead of him, turning and passing the ball into an empty net.

Dion Dublin did something similar years ago, but it was thought that goalkeepers had become wise to that and would check behind them.

However, unfortunately on this occasion he didn’t, and Hope took full advantage. Full marks for inventiveness…