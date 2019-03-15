Arsenal plot raid on Euro giants, send scout to keep tabs on 21-year-old starlet

Arsenal were linked with Paris Saint-Germain starlet Christoper Nkunku in January, and it’s reported that they could be eyeing a fresh attempt at signing him this summer.

As noted by the Metro, the 21-year-old was tipped to join the Gunners on loan in the last transfer window, but evidently that move didn’t materialise as PSG couldn’t sign a replacement.

Instead, he’s gone on to make 23 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists, arguably doing enough to keep Arsenal interested and willing to try again in the summer.

The versatile ace can play on the wing and in central midfield, and so he could be a sensible addition for Unai Emery who could seemingly do with quality and depth in those departments still with Denis Suarez joining on loan until the end of the season as a short-term solution.

According to The Sun, Nkunku could be the long-term one as it’s suggested that Arsenal sent scouts to watch him in action for PSG this week, thus hinting that they remain eager to snap him up.

It remains to be seen if they are more successful this time round though, particularly with Adrien Rabiot set to leave on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

In turn, Thomas Tuchel will have work to do to fill the void in midfield, and if he doesn’t believe that Nkunku is capable of doing so or is open to the idea of offloading him to invest elsewhere, then perhaps it could be good news for Arsenal in their pursuit of the talented youngster.

Further, should the Gunners manage to qualify for the Champions League, that could also have a knock-on effect in terms of the calibre of transfer targets that they prioritise given what it would mean for their budget.