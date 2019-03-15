Barcelona send officials to scout exciting 22-goal starlet to bolster attacking options

Barcelona reportedly scouted Luka Jovic on Thursday night, and they weren’t left disappointed as he grabbed the winner against Inter.

Eintracht Frankfurt advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League at the expense of the Italian giants, with Jovic scoring the only goal in the two-legged tie.

That took him up to 22 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances so far this season, as the 21-year-old loanee from Benfica has continued to establish himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe this year.

Unsurprisingly, that form has led to interest from elsewhere, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona sent scouts to take a closer look at him in midweek as they eye attacking reinforcements this summer.

Beyond Luis Suarez, the Catalan giants have a worrying lack of quality depth up front, while the Uruguayan stalwart turned 32 last month and will need to be replaced eventually too.

In turn, the interest in Jovic would make sense as he represents a long-term replacement as well as immediate competition for places, and so it remains to be seen if he has impressed Barcelona enough to ensure that they launch a bid for him this summer.

The fact that Jovic has been impressive in terms of creating goals for others too as well as scoring could be an important factor for Barca, as ultimately he’ll have to make sacrifices at the Nou Camp to help the likes of Lionel Messi and others flourish.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that three senior Barcelona officials are said to have made the trip to Milan on Thursday night, as noted in the report above, it would seem as though Jovic would be a sensible addition this summer and is under serious consideration.