Champions League quarter-final draw: All-English tie while Man Utd face Barcelona

The Champions League quarter-final draw has been made and the stand-out tie will see Manchester United take on Barcelona.

All eight remaining sides came through thrilling ties in the last-16 stage, and now we’re set for more drama in Europe’s premier competition.

Tottenham will take on Man City in an all Premier League tie, while Man Utd will face another European giant in Barcelona having seen off Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

Elsewhere, Liverpool take on Porto while Juventus face Ajax with the Dutch outfit undoubtedly full of confidence and belief after eliminating Real Madrid last time out.

There will of course be a new champion crowned at the Wanda Metropolitano this year, with Madrid failing to defend their crown as they went for a fourth consecutive triumph.

However, they will have to pass the trophy on this time round and one of the eight hopefuls below will be desperate to break their dominance.

It promises to be a fascinating quarter-final stage with some evenly poised ties, although naturally the additional spice in an all Premier League clash will ensure Spurs vs Man City should be an entertaining watch.

Resurgent since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge in December, United have it all to do against Lionel Messi and Co, while a reward for getting past the Catalan giants would be a meeting with either Liverpool or Porto in the semi-final.

The winner of Man City’s tie with Tottenham will face either Ajax or Juventus, with a place in the final on June 1 the big prize on the table.

Full draw:

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Barcelona